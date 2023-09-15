Lackawanna County judge sentences Olyphant man for child sexual abuse material

Sep. 14—An Olyphant man could serve nearly a decade in state prison for possessing and sharing sexually explicit visual content depicting children.

Grady Ray Carpenter, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle to 3 1/2 to nine years of incarceration on charges of disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, child pornography and tampering with evidence.

Carpenter, who pleaded guilty in February, will also serve one year on probation after his release.

After an investigation prompted by a tip from Snapchat, county detectives arrested Carpenter in November after finding 11 files depicting the sexual abuse of children on his laptop. Carpenter admitted deleting about 200 other files from a hidden folder on his cellphone, detectives said.

— DAVID SINGLETON