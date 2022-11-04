Lackawanna County jury acquits Carbondale man of molesting girl

Nov. 4—A Lackawanna County Court jury acquitted a Carbondale man Friday on charges he sexually abused a girl a decade ago.

Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Christopher Michael Tropeano, 51, not guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child and three related charges.

The verdict followed a three-day trial before Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

The state attorney's general office charged Tropeano in January 2020, with molesting the girl on multiple occasions between 2010, and 2013, when she was between the ages of 4 and 7.

The investigation began in 2019, after the girl, then a teenager, disclosed the abuse to her mother, who notified authorities.

Tropeano's attorney, Bernard Brown, said he was obviously happy for his client, calling the acquittal a long time in coming.

"I'm just pleased the jury took the case, evaluated the evidence and came up with the right verdict," Brown said. "I'm sure Chris wants to put this behind as much as he can."

It was Tropeano's second trial on the charges. The first ended in a mistrial in April when the jury could not reach a verdict.

