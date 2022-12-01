Lackawanna County jury deliberates at rape trial of Taylor man

Dec. 1—SCRANTON — A Lackawanna County Court jury deliberated about 2 1/2 hours Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a Taylor man accused of raping a woman almost three years ago.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse ordered jurors to return Thursday at 9 a.m. to resume deliberations in the case of Michael Joseph Bouselli, 29, who faces charges of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The jury heard more than two days of testimony and argument before receiving the case at mid-afternoon following final instructions from the judge.

Taylor police charged Bouselli with assaulting the woman, then 18, early Jan. 4, 2020, at an apartment on Walnut Street in the borough after taking her out to dinner and plying her with alcohol.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman, who reported the assault the following day, told investigators she told Bouselli "no" multiple times.

County detectives later recorded a telephone conversation between the woman and Bouselli in which he said he believed the sex was consensual.

Defense attorney Paul Walker told the jury in his closing argument the case was about consent and involved two people who offered different versions of what happened that night.

Walker urged jurors to review the transcript of the call intercepted by detectives. Although Bouselli did not know detectives were listening, he repeatedly said he did not remember the woman saying "no" as she kept insisting she did, the attorney said.

Walker argued jurors must acquit Bouselli, saying the prosecution had not met its burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her closing, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela framed the case as one of power and control, pointing out Bouselli was eight years older than his victim.

"An 18-year-old girl is allowed to go out on a date without the expectation of sex," she told jurors.

Varela said if the woman wanted to frame Bouselli, she had three years to come up with a better story, but her account of the assault has remained consistent.

Saying it was not a case of a girl having a hookup and now regretting it, Varela asked jurors to consider what "big prize" the victim will win by coming to court and reliving her trauma.

"The answer is none," she said.

