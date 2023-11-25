Lackawanna County water main break repaired overnight

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The water main break that left about 100 customers without water has been repaired overnight.

According to a spokesperson from Pennsylvania American Water, crews were able to repair the break on a 24-inch water main around 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

American Water says customers may continue to see discolored water in the meantime; however, crews are flushing those areas to help alleviate that issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.