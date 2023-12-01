Lackawanna County Winter Market kicks off Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Friday, isn’t only the first day of December, it’s also the start of Lackawanna County’s Winter Market.

According to a press release, the Lackawanna County Winter Market will be held from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3, on Courthouse Square in Scranton. It is set to feature over 50 vendors, as well as, music by local musicians and performances.

The market is scheduled to be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Lackawanna County Tree Lighting will also be held on Friday at 6:00 p.m., in Flag Plaza, and will feature caroling by the Catholic Choral Society. Also, Sherry’s Twirlettes will perform before the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., and free hot chocolate will be provided by UNICO.

Free carriage rides by Brookvalley Farms will depart from the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue and run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Annual Festival of Trees Display also opens on Friday on Biden Street in the Piazza dell Arte. Area organizations, businesses, schools, and individuals have sponsored and decorated trees as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots and this year’s theme is Winter Myths and Stories from Around the Globe. The tree display will remain up until Monday, January 15.

Galleries, shops, and restaurants will display local art, as the Friday will also be open for First Friday Scranton. As part of First Friday, people may also participate in the free Silent Disco Walk presented by Scranton Fringe and sponsored by Lackawanna County.

The Silent Disco Walk will include visits to galleries and local coffee shops. Two walks will be offered at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. People can register that evening for the walk at Northern Lights Espresso Bar and the walk ends at the Winter Market.

On Saturday and Sunday, local theater groups will preview their upcoming holiday shows. On Saturday, Scranton Shakespeare Company showcases Jack and the Beanstalk at 2:00 p.m., and Scranton Fringe presents excerpts from A Christmas Carol at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, Farm Arts Collective performs part of its original show, Dickens, at 11:00 a.m.

For more information on the Winter Market, visit the Lackawanna Markets Facebook page, the Lackawanna County Arts website, the ShopNepaToday website, or guests can contact the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department at (570) 496-1724.

