Lackawanna County's child welfare agency places far fewer children in foster care than other counties

Jul. 9—Before he was removed from his mother's custody, the 9-year-old boy suffered most of his life in homes polluted by animal excrement and insects. Food was scarce.

When he went to live with Desirae Onnen, his first foster parent, he did not know how to use the toilet and needed a supply of pull-up diapers.

The Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services documented the "deplorable" conditions he and his brother were subjected to for years, Scranton and Lackawanna County detectives allege. He entered foster care for the first time in October — shortly before a criminal investigation launched into the agency's handling of his case, and those of several other families, that resulted months later in five arrests of current and former staffers.

The case of this child, now 10, reflects a pattern in Lackawanna County, which has consistently placed far fewer children in foster care than several similarly sized counties since 2017, according to state data reported by Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children in its 2022 State of Child Welfare report.

Lackawanna County placed 286 children in foster care, compared to 885 in Luzerne County in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. Other similarly sized counties also had significantly higher placement rates, including York, 672, Erie, 651, Berks, 516 and Lehigh, 433.

Rates in other years were not much different, with Lackawanna averaging about 270 placements a year, while the other counties averaged between 400 to 800 placements.

Keeping children out of foster care and in the custody of their parents, generally, is the goal, child welfare experts say. However, the June 27 arrests of five current and former OYFS staffers on allegations they ignored pleas for help focused new scrutiny on the agency's practices.

"In my experience, even the most progressive, family-friendly worker would have a problem with these conditions," said Frank Cervone, former director of the Support Center for Child Advocates, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that represents children in child abuse cases. "To remove a child from a home, there must be clear and convincing evidence that a child is being harmed. Wasn't that happening here?"

The five defendants are accused of endangering eight children by ignoring their bug-infested, feces-fouled homes, lack of food, medical care and schooling, reports of physical and sexual abuse and injuries. The state Department of Human Services also took action before the arrests, downgrading the agency's license to provisional status.

Arrested were: caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City; retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green; and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald. Helcoski, Krauser, Coyne and Walker are on paid administrative leave.

In an email, William Browning, director of the county's Department of Health and Human Services, under whose authority OYFS falls, said removing children from the home is a traumatic experience. Because of that, the state and federal government require counties to take reasonable efforts to avoid placement.

"Placement should only be used in cases of imminent or impending danger as defined by the state because of the extreme trauma and racial disproportionality evidenced throughout the United States," Browning said.

He attributed the disparity in placement rates with other counties to Lackawanna's involvement in several programs specifically designed to reduce placements, including the 2017 Family Engagement Initiative that seeks extended family members to assist in helping at-risk families address issues.

"Some counties that have very high placement rates are not part of the various initiatives or simply do not have the staff for the implementation of these best practices," Browning said.

Cervone said he suspects the programs have contributed to Lackawanna County's low placement rate.

Details of the three cases that resulted in the five arrests — including the child who briefly lived with Onnen — raise serious questions about the agency's decision making process in assessing a child's risk, he said.

"If they are making a conscious choice to remove fewer children, are they also tolerating more abuse and neglect?" Cervone asked. "That would be disturbing."

The placement figures also reinforced District Attorney Mark Powell's concerns that the OYFS failed to protect children.

"The numbers speak for themselves and it is evident that urgent action is needed to address this alarming situation," Powell said in an email.

Browning and other county officials are highly critical of Powell's decision to file charges. They contend issues are largely tied to a nearly 200% increase in the number of referrals in the past few years and staffing shortages.

The arrests will further exacerbate the crisis, Browning has said, causing caseworkers to resign and impeding efforts to hire replacements.

Terry Clark, former head of York County's Office of Youth and Family Services, said he also fears Lackawanna County caseworkers may now become overly aggressive in placing children.

"Can you imagine what the staff at all levels of that organization are thinking right now and the fear they have?" asked Clark, now president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, a Camp Hill-based nonprofit that represents private child welfare service providers. "You can't tell me that is not going to impact how they evaluate cases and cause them to make decisions that are unfair to families who do not deserve to have their children removed."

Clark said he found it troubling that law enforcement and the OYFS could not resolve issues that led to the arrests.

"The fact caseworkers are being arrested means there is some type of breakdown," he said. "That is an indication of a much bigger problem. ... Everyone should be sitting down at the table to figure out how do we work to make it better, not fighting each other and arresting staff."

County commissioners say they are taking steps to address concerns and ensure children's safety. The county plans to conduct an internal review of the OYFS. Commissioners also hired an outside firm to supplement the caseworker force before the arrests.

Powell said he's been disheartened by the county's response to the arrests, saying officials appear to be focused on "blame-shifting, deflection and excuses," which will only perpetuate the problem.

"It is imperative that we move beyond the rhetoric and work toward implementing concrete measures that address the root causes of these failures," he said. "Law enforcement stands ready to collaborate with all agencies ... to allocate necessary resources."

Cervone found fault with the entire system.

Caseworkers failed to report "patently apparent" abuse and failed to respond to troubling findings, he said.

"It seems they saw the conditions, over and over, and made decisions not to intervene," he said.

Equally troubling, the child welfare system and law enforcement repeatedly failed to work together, he said.

Both are problems. Both are dangerous. Both need correction.

"These children were not safe or well in many ways," Cervone said. "No school. Respiratory challenges in the residences. Nine-year-old in diapers. Lack of food. Dangerous filth. All this seems to have gone on for years."

Onnen, a mother of four, said she agreed to foster the 9-year-old boy once Scranton police took emergency custody following the condemnation of his mother's Madison Avenue home.

In three days, she and her husband, Nathan Onnen, taught the boy how to use the toilet, police said. He seemed to adjust well.

It was short-lived, Desirae Onnen said. Caseworkers placed the boy into a new foster home a few weeks before Christmas. The reason, she said, stemmed from her husband's possession of a medical marijuana card.

It angered her. If she could foster him again, she would "in a heartbeat."

"There was a point ... he said 'Des, I like it here," Desirae Onnen said. "And I said, 'Do you, buddy?'"

He never wanted to go back. She asked, "Why not?"

"He goes, 'Because, it's gross,'" she said. "It's dirty."

