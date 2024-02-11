Lackawanna, Pike, Wayne under winter storm watch Monday into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that includes Lackawanna, Pike, Wayne and all neighboring counties.

From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties can expect 6 or more inches of snow, according to the NWS office in Binghamton, New York.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the NWS said, adding that snow could fall at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour at times on Monday night.

Carbon and Monroe counties could see 7 to 12 inches of snow, according to the Philadelphia/Mount Holly NWS office.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Northeast Pa. weather: Winter storm watch issued, snow forecast