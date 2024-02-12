Lackawanna woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in art, sports memorabilia theft case

A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to a felony charge associated with a long-running conspiracy to steal art, sports memorabilia and other valuables, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Dawn Trotta, 52, of Covington Township, pled guilty Feb. 9 to conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property. She faces up to five years in prison.

Altogether, nine people have been charged in a scheme that prosecutors allege began in 1999 and spans from North Dakota to the East Coast.

The conspirators would "melt the memorabilia down into easily transportable metal discs or bars. The conspirators would then sell the raw metal to fences in the New York City area for hundreds or thousands of dollars, significantly less than the stolen items would be worth at fair market value," the Middle District said in a Monday news release.

Four others have pled guilty to one count each in the case, according to court documents: Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow, theft of major artwork; Frank Tassiello, 51, of Scranton, conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property; Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst, conspiracy to commit concealment and disposal of major artwork, and interstate transportation of stolen property; and Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Township, conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Four more defendants are awaiting trial. Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst; Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow; Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Township; and Joseph Atsus, 49, of Roaring Brook, were indicted for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property and associated charges.

World Series rings, Warhol art among stolen items

In the Middle District news release, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam listed the following items as having been stolen as part of the conspiracy:

A Christy Matthewson jersey and two contracts signed by Matthewson stolen in 1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques all belonging to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000 stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four belonging to Carmen Basillio and two belonging to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy belonging to Roger Maris, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum in Fargo, North Dakota

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library

14 trophies and other awards worth over $300,000 stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame in Goshen, New York

Five trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York

11 trophies, including four belonging to Art Wall Jr. stolen in 2011 from the Scranton Country Club located in Clarks Summit

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000 stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum in Wantage, New Jersey

An 1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society in Scranton

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Crospey, worth approximately $500,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor in Ringwood, New Jersey

Two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor in Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum in Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals and other items stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral Museum in Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000 stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum in Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry, rings, and other items from various antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Lackawanna woman pleads guilty in long-running theft conspiracy