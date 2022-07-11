Lacking merger support, Frontier CEO asks Spirit to consider fourth shareholder vote delay

Frontier Airlines, facing likely defeat in its bid to merge with Broward County’s Spirit Airlines, is asking for a fourth delay in a shareholder vote on the deal, to potentially push it back to July 27.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that his Denver-based airline is “very far” from securing approval by Spirit shareholders, who are weighing a more lucrative buyout offer from New York-based JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue is offering an unsolicited cash bid of $33.50 a share, and up to $34.15, or roughly $3.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit, or about $2.4 billion at Frontier’s current share price. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5% of the combined airline, while Frontier stockholders would command controlling interest of the national discount airline.

The merger would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline to compete with American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta and United.

A shareholder vote at Spirit, already postponed three times, is scheduled for Friday. Neither Spirit nor JetBlue commented immediately on Biffle’s letter, which was dated Sunday.

Miramar-based Spirit, which employs 3,400 workers in South Florida, agreed in February to merge with Frontier in the cash-and-stock transaction.

Spirit’s board has stood behind a February deal it struck with Frontier to combine the two discount airlines.

“However, we still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8,” Biffle wrote to Spirit CEO Ted Christie and the airline’s General Counsel Thomas Canfield.

The vote scheduled for July 8 was delayed the evening before, but Frontier and Spirit knew from proxy data how investors were voting. Spirit’s largest shareholders have declined to comment.

Biffle asked for another delay until nearly the end of this month, if the merger plan still lacks the votes for approval by later this week so that Frontier can have more time to lobby Spirit shareholders.

Biffle said that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer. He said Frontier has already submitted its best and final offer.

Spirit’s CEO, the company’s board of directors, as well as airline industry analysts, have said federal regulators likely would not ever give final clearance for JetBlue to acquire Spirit, due to anti-competitive concerns and fears that such a deal would lead to higher customer airfares. Realizing those concerns, JetBlue is offering Spirit a $400 million breakup fee should Spirit accept its bid and regulators not approve it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.