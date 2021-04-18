'Lackluster performance' by Chauvin defense leaves experts debating trial's outcome

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Janelle Griffith
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mark Osler watched with astonishment as a medical expert for the defense testified in Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minnesota, said he wondered why, in a racially charged case, the defense would rely so heavily on a "white expert," who was raised in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and trained in South Africa during apartheid.

"He spent much of his life in places where white supremacy was literally a form of government," Osler said. "People with that background are not necessarily racists, but the symbolic link to historical racism was unmistakable."

Ultimately, he said, he decided they likely had no better options. The defense called just seven witnesses, including only two experts: a use-of-force expert and the medical expert, Dr. David Fowler.

"I really thought that the defense would have more arrows in their quiver — but I would imagine they had trouble finding credible fact and expert witnesses given the nature of the case," he said.

It was a conclusion drawn by several legal experts who provided observations about the performance of the prosecution and defense, both of which have now rested their cases after nearly three weeks of witness testimony in the closely watched case.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. on March 30, 2021. (Pool via NBC News)
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. on March 30, 2021. (Pool via NBC News)

"The defense was actually weaker than I thought," said David Schultz, a visiting law professor at the University of Minnesota. "I was expecting more witnesses, more medical testimony."

Schultz said he suspects other witnesses defense attorney Eric Nelson sought out were unwilling to testify because they were concerned they'd be perceived as being "on the wrong side of history."

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who cried out for breath and his mother as lay he pinned to the ground under Chauvin's knee for what prosecutors have said was more than nine minutes. The trial has laid out the last moments of Floyd's life in excruciating detail.

Anguished eyewitnesses have testified about their grief at not being able to help him. Medical experts have told jurors just how long it takes a human body to run out of oxygen. Police officers have tried to distance themselves from someone who less than a year ago was one of their own.

And the viral video that shook this nation and others — spurring protests, calls for racial justice and demands for police reform — has been played for jurors, in full or in part, nearly every day.

The prosecution has argued that Floyd died of insufficient oxygen, or asphyxia, caused by Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck as he lay pinned to the ground with his hands cuffed behind him. The defense has said Floyd's drug use and a bad heart were to blame.

Chauvin declined to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. Closing arguments are set to begin Monday.

In all, Osler said, the prosecution was far more effective — not because of the lawyers, but because of their witnesses, specifically, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Dr. Martin Tobin, a world-renowned pulmonologist. They were among 38 people called to the stand by the prosecution.

"The two strongest witnesses in the trial were Chief Arradondo and Dr. Tobin, both of whom spoke in plain language without ambiguity and from a breadth of experience," Osler said. "In contrast, the defense witnesses were much less compelling."

Image: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies on April 5, 2021, in the trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. (Court TV Pool via AP)
Image: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies on April 5, 2021, in the trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. (Court TV Pool via AP)

Nelson has argued that Chauvin was merely following the training he'd received throughout a 19-year career, but Arradondo was among a handful of veteran police officers who testified otherwise. Prosecutors were also able to poke holes in the testimony of the defense's use-of-force expert, Barry Brodd, who testified that Chauvin didn't use deadly force.

Brodd had testified that Chauvin's actions were justified, in part, because Floyd was not compliant. A compliant person, he said, would have been "resting comfortably" on the pavement while he was pinned under Chauvin's knee.

"Did you say 'resting comfortably'?" prosecutor Steven Schleicher asked Brodd.

"Or laying comfortably," Brodd responded.

"Resting comfortably on the pavement?" Schleicher asked.

"Yes," Brodd said.

He eventually conceded that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd's neck likely caused Floyd pain and therefore could be considered force.

Schultz said he believes the prosecution should count as a win the testimony of multiple medical experts, such as Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois. Tobin testified that "a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died." He said Floyd died from a low level of oxygen caused by shallow breathing.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Floyd and declared his death a homicide, testified that fentanyl and heart disease had contributed to Floyd's death but that the police officers' actions were the main cause.

The more technical and specialized testimony of medical experts and police was balanced with that of everyday people who had been going about their day when they happened upon Floyd and Chauvin.

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded the now-viral video and uploaded it to Facebook, gave emotional testimony that Floyd's death haunts her. Multiple bystanders cried on the stand. They said they felt helpless as they watched Floyd die and that Chauvin seemed indifferent to their pleas.

"They all testified to the horror they saw," Schultz said. "I think this helps a jury infer a depraved mind or culpable negligence, standards required to prove third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter."

"There was a logic and sequence to what they did here," Schultz added.

Rebecca Kavanagh, a criminal defense attorney in New York who is closely watching the case, said: "What is more surprising to me than the quality of the prosecution is the lackluster performance of the defense. I would contrast this with the high-powered defense team George Zimmerman had, which I think was probably instrumental in his acquittal."

Nelson, she said, has proven no match for the team of prosecutors: Keith Ellison, Minnesota's first African American elected attorney general; Steven Schleicher, a former federal prosecutor and veteran trial attorney; Jerry Blackwell, who in June 2020 won a posthumous pardon for a Black man wrongly convicted of rape before the Duluth lynchings of 1920; Matthew Frank, a 21-year veteran of the attorney general's office; Erin Eldridge, a former federal prosecutor who joined the attorney general's office in 2018 and several others.

"He's not terrible," Kavanagh said of Nelson. "He's just no match for the prosecution."

As powerful as the prosecution's case has been, Kavanagh said, a guilty verdict is far from a sure thing because of the racial makeup of the jury and the possibility for implicit bias to come into play.

Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, have listened to the case.

They include nine women and five men. Eight of the jurors identify as white, four as Black and two as mixed race. They are in their 20s to their 60s.

"I remember it feeling all but inevitable that George Zimmerman would be convicted and then a jury of six women, five of whom were white, acquitted him. We saw in that case that race trumped gender. And we see that time and time again in this country. I fear that with a majority-white jury in this case, it might happen again," she said. "I fear that with a majority-white jury in this case, it might happen again."

Kavanagh said she believes the prosecution has done a good job addressing this through the testimony of white witnesses.

"Many of the law enforcement officers who testified against Chauvin were white and, perhaps, most critically, the expert forensic and medical experts have been white," she said. "Dr. Tobin perhaps was most important here. Objectively, he was just an amazing witness, with probably unassailable credibility, but there's no doubt that his whiteness, his Irish accent, all of that contributed, in terms of implicit bias, to conveying an appearance of authority."

One obvious mistake she said the prosecution made was being seemingly ill-prepared for the defense to introduce a theory that carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust played a role in Floyd’s death.

She said prosecutors should have anticipated the defense would introduce doubt that way. Instead, prosecutors had to recall Tobin to the stand as a rebuttal witness to knock down the claim.

"While I think it was helpful to have Dr. Tobin have the final word, it was less helpful to have the final testimony be about what should be a nonissue in the trial, and in some ways recalling him to testify about it could leave jurors to think it is more significant than it is," she said.

During closing arguments, Schultz said the prosecution needs to remind the jury that to convict Chauvin of murder, they need to find that his restraint of Floyd was a "substantial causal factor" in his death, not that it was the cause. They also will need to make a final attempt at convincing jurors Chauvin had a depraved mind when he knelt on Floyd.

What the defense is going to want to do is confuse the jurors, Schultz and Osler said.

"The defense has much more work to do in closing argument," Osler said. "The challenge for Eric Nelson will be to stitch together several disparate threads of testimony to form something that will create reasonable doubt."

Recommended Stories

  • Father accused of killing two family members at NC restaurant gets decades in prison

    Roger Self is accused of driving his Jeep into the side of a Bessemer City restaurant where his family was eating in 2018.

  • Oath Keeper Becomes First Capitol Insurrectionist to Rat Out Fellow Rioters

    DOJ/Criminal ComplaintA heavy metal guitarist and self-described “founding” member of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol armed with bear spray has become the first Jan. 6 insurrectionist to plead guilty and cooperate with the feds, prosecutors said Friday.Jon Ryan Schaffer, a 53-year-old from Indiana, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon during a Friday hearing. During the hearing, Judge Amit Mehta also revealed that Schaffer will be sponsored for witness protection. “The defendant in this case admits forcing his way into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 for the express purpose of stopping or delaying congressional proceedings essential to our democratic process. These actions are disgraceful and unacceptable,” FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate said in a statement. The plea, which requires his full cooperation with federal prosecutors in their ongoing investigation, marks the first time a rioter has copped to his crimes on Jan. 6. It’s been exactly 100 days since thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Joe Biden's electoral certification. So far, 400 individuals have been charged in connection to the riots. Schaffer was released after the Friday hearing until his sentencing, though he must now submit to court supervision in the Northern District of Indiana, surrender his passport, and stay away from Washington, D.C. His release came after his attorney argued for no travel restrictions, claiming Schaffer is an “internationally known musician and recording artist.”Plea negotiations between Schaffer’s lawyers and federal prosecutors were unintentionally disclosed earlier this month after sealed Department of Justice documents were accidentally filed on the public docket. “The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with this defendant are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants,” federal prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. By pleading guilty on Friday, Schaffer will likely face a four-year prison sentence. The guitarist and founding member of the heavy metal band Iced Earth was initially charged in January with six crimes for participating in the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a hat that proclaimed him to be an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.” Anti-Vaxxer Hubby and Wife Charged After Boasting Online About Capitol RiotIn his plea agreement, Schaffer “acknowledged he is a founding lifetime member of the Oath Keepers,” and admitted to traveling to D.C. to protest the results of the presidential election, which he believed was rigged, prosecutors stated.“Schaffer admitted to being among the first individuals to push past the damaged doors and into the Capitol building, forcing officers to retreat. Schaffer and others advanced toward five or six backpedaling USCP officers while members of the mob swelled inside of the Capitol and overwhelmed the officers,” prosecutors said in a press release announcing his plea agreement. “The officers ultimately deployed a chemical irritant to disperse the mob. Schaffer was among the people who were sprayed in the face, after which exited while holding his own bear spray in his hands.”During the siege, Schaffer allegedly sprayed multiple U.S. Capitol police officers with bear spray as they breached the government building. A criminal complaint also states Schaffer verbally assaulted officers inside the building. Long before his decision to storm the Capitol alongside his paramilitary members, prosecutors state Schaffer held far-right extremist views. “During an interview in 2017, Schaffer identified himself as an ‘anarchist’ and referred to the federal government as a ‘criminal enterprise.’ During that same interview, Schaffer stated that the 2016 Presidential election was ‘rigged,’” the complaint states. After the election, Schaffer attended several Trump rallies protesting the election results, including one March event where he told reports, “If somebody wants to bring violence, I think there’s a lot of us here that are ready for it. We don’t want that, but if they bring it we’re going to respond to that, trust me.”So far, prosecutors have charged over a dozen Oath Keepers with conspiracy, including Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old former Army vet accused of recruiting members to “fight hand to hand” to take over the Capitol. Prosecutors describe the Oath Keepers as “an organization that characterizes itself as a militia of former law enforcement and military personnel and has often, as a group, urged President Trump to declare Martial Law in order to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College Results.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Letters to the Editor: We've made everything about growing up competitive. It's time to stop

    Youth sports, school, volunteering, college — everything about growing up now is a competition, and it's making kids miserable.

  • North Carolina primary field builds, with or without Lara Trump

    The former president's daughter-in-law froze the Senate race for months, but now Republicans are jumping in.

  • New DMX Song Drops: ‘Been to War,’ Featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana

    Just days after DMX died, a new song from the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” has been released, featuring the late rapper with his longtime friend Swizz Beatz and French Montana. The track, “Been to War,” is from the soundtrack to the second season of the series, which premieres April 18. The track is likely the first among many posthumous […]

  • Chauvin trial: Why didn’t witnesses help George Floyd? They feared losing their own lives.

    These officers would have shot anyone who got too close. Intervention by a Black Panther or Captain America would have been nice, but that's a fantasy.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Barb & Star Duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Reunite for Disney Movie About Cinderella's Stepsisters

    Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo previously starred in the hit comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

  • Home prices are up 17% over the past year, while inventory remains low: Redfin

    During the four-week period ending on April 11, 43% of homes sold over the listing price, according to Redfin.

  • Police in Minnesota round up journalists covering protest, force them on the ground and take pictures of their faces

    Protesters gathered Friday evening to protest the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and police confronted journalists.

  • U.S. and China agree to cooperate on climate action, but details remain to be negotiated

    Despite an increasingly tense relationship, the U.S. and China agreed Saturday to work together to tackle global climate change, including by "raising ambition" for emissions cuts during the 2020s — a key goal of the Biden administration. Why it matters: The joint communique released Saturday evening commits the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases to work together to keep the most ambitious temperature target contained in the Paris Climate Agreement viable by potentially taking additional emissions cuts prior to 2030. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In addition, the document leaves open the possibility that the U.S. and China can act jointly on climate change while having strong disagreements on trade, technology, and national security issues, though how far this cooperation can extend remains to be seen. Details: Ahead of negotiations in Shanghai between John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate, and Xie Zhenhua, his Chinese counterpart, the State Department had worked to downplay expectations. In fact, the participation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the White House's virtual climate summit on April 22-23 has been in doubt. But the document indicates China will participate in the summit, stating: "Both countries look forward to the US-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22/23. They share the Summit’s goal of raising global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation..." In addition, the document calls for both countries to move away from funding fossil fuel energy sources, and toward clean energy. Yes, but: The document is lacking in specifics, including any new emissions targets from either country.Driving the news: China is by far the world's top current emitter of greenhouse gases, while the U.S. is the second-largest emitter. However, when viewed historically, the U.S. is the top contributor to global warming. The problem cannot be solved without the participation of these two countries, and they're at loggerheads over a host of other issues.The big picture: Meanwhile, the world is well off track to meeting the goals of the Paris agreement, which calls for keeping global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and trying to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or. 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, relative to the preindustrial era. Warming beyond these levels raises the odds of potentially catastrophic impacts, scientists warn.Currently, the world is on track to warm by more than 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100.In order to meet the Paris targets, studies show, the world must begin slashing emissions prior to 2030. Of note: China is a major user of coal-fired power plants, and there have been concerns that it has been taking a fossil fuel intensive approach to its Belt and Road Initiative involving many developing nations. What they're saying: Alden Meyer, a senior associate with the climate think tank E3G, told Axios that the joint statement "seems generally very positive," but also notes many details remain to be worked out."It's probably a very negotiated text, but it committed China in a sense to taking actions in the 2020s, which is the question people have been having since President Xi’s [2060] net-zero commitment last September — what will China do to accelerate action in this decade toward that net-zero goal," he said.Li Shuo, policy officer with Greenpeace East Asia, told Axios that the joint statement "highlights the unequivocal commitment of both the US and China to work together in addressing the climate crisis. It is a firm step towards cooperation amid great geopolitical challenges."The difficult meetings in Shanghai bore fruit. Let that move the politics closer to where science requires us to be."Catch up fast: Prior to the successful negotiation of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the U.S. struck a bilateral agreement with China to address emissions, paving the way for a more united front at the actual summit. To date, China has pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of nonfossil fuels in energy consumption to roughly 25% by then. It also aims to be carbon-neutral by 2060 and have its emissions peak before 2030.The intrigue: Kerry's visit, and the participation of Xie, who had been his counterpart in 2015 as well, demonstrated that the U.S. was trying to return to that formula. Context: Much has changed since Paris was signed. Global emissions have gone up, and the effects of climate change have become more obvious in the form of massive wildfires in the U.S. and Australia, melting glaciers and heat waves. And under President Trump, the U.S. abandoned the Paris agreement, only to rejoin it under Biden.What to watch: While the communique mentions cooperation in several key technological areas of clean energy, a big question is whether China will offer a firm commitment to a pre-2030 emissions reduction target at the White House summit.Ben Geman contributed reporting. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

    As protests intensified in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a group of Black men joined the crowd intent on keeping the peace and preventing protests from escalating into violence. Hundreds of people have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since Sunday, when former Officer Kim Potter, who is white, shot the 20-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop. Despite the mayor's calls for law enforcement and protesters to scale back their tactics, the nights have often ended in objects hurled, tear gas and arrests.

  • Bachelor in Paradise 's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Married

    "We've been waiting for this day for a long time," says Raven Gates, who wed Adam Gottschalk on April 16 after four years of dating

  • Wall Street gave $43.5 million to GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the presidential election

    Wall Street gave $4.8 million in both individual and PAC donations to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California in the 2019-20 cycle, per an AFR report.

  • Did Shameless Dad Spread COVID? Is The Circle Surprisingly Cutthroat? Is All Rise Hubby a Real Devil? And More Qs

    We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Falcon and Winter Soldier, Shameless, All Rise and The Circle! 1 | Couldn’t have For All Mankind‘s jarhead astronauts have learned a few key phrases in Russian so they didn’t end up […]

  • Biden news — live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as mask-burning event ends conservative conference

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate change

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

    "Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

  • Charles Geschke: Adobe co-founder who helped develop the PDF dies

    Charles Geschke set up Adobe in 1982, giving the world the ubiquitous PDF technology.