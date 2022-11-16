Lacklustre Performance Is Driving 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) as an attractive investment with its 11x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

3M's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this modest earnings performance may begin to slide. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like 3M's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 39% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.1% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.0% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that 3M's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From 3M's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that 3M maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware 3M is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

