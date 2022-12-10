Lacklustre Performance Is Driving 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) as an attractive investment with its 10.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent earnings growth for 3M has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is 3M's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like 3M's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 39% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.1% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.0% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why 3M is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of 3M's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware 3M is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

