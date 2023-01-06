Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) Low P/E

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's Growth Trending?

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 13% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.9% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.5% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

