Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) Low P/E

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad

pe
pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's Growth Trending?

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 13% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.9% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.5% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Be Wary Of Don Agro International (Catalist:GRQ) And Its Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Owning 47% in Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

    Every investor in Gowing Bros. Limited ( ASX:GOW ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • The past five years for ABR Holdings (SGX:533) investors has not been profitable

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • McCarthy’s Fight to Become Speaker Drags Into Fourth Day

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House adjourned as Kevin McCarthy’s allies tried to strike a deal with members of the group who’ve blocked the California Republican from being elected speaker in a historic 11 rounds of voting.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehic

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Standard Chartered Faces Fresh Questions After Report of Middle East Bank’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc’s Bill Winters wanted to mark the start of 2023 “with a little kindness,” he said on LinkedIn, but instead finds himself in the middle of a fresh debate about the emerging market lender’s future.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Send

  • Asian markets fluctuate after healthy start to the new year

    Asian investors struggled Friday to maintain the week's positive momentum as they eyed sharp losses on Wall Street that came after forecast-beating jobs data that suggested the Federal Reserve will have to keep lifting interest rates.

  • Expert Advice for Getting the Best Deals at Costco

    Costco is a true haven for savvy shoppers, with exclusive member savings available on everything from groceries to outdoor furniture. While you can score deals simply by perusing the aisles, there are...

  • China's Economy to Rebound 'Very Strongly' From 2Q, HSBC Says

    Jing Liu, chief economist for Greater China, explains why she expects a strong rebound of the Chinese economy after a bumpy transition period, and discusses the government's policies. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Excerpts) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Amazon joins Netflix and Tesla in cutting jobs as it lays off 18,000 workers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest round of layoffs in the tech sector as Amazon announces it will cut 18,000 jobs.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Down 25%, This Surefire Passive-Income Powerhouse Is a No-Brainer Buy for 2023

    A useful metric for determining the efficiency of a business relevant to its peers is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Union Pacific's ROCE of 17.8% is near a 10-year high, and it's the highest of its peer group. Considering Union Pacific invested over $35 billion in improvements over the past decade, the high ROCE shows that those investments are paying off.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: U

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    As a dividend investor, it is my job to find the best of these businesses and add to them steadily over time. Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) is one of the largest after-market auto parts retailers in the world. Aside from the brand power of the NAPA and Alliance Automotive Group brands, Genuine Parts also differentiates itself with a massive inventory of parts and well-informed, helpful staff.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t