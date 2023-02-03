Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:NSOP) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) as an attractive investment with its 7.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 105% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.0% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

