Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Organogenesis Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORGO) 28% Price Drop

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 28% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 71% share price decline.

After such a large drop in price, Organogenesis Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Organogenesis Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Organogenesis Holdings

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Organogenesis Holdings.

How Is Organogenesis Holdings' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Organogenesis Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 362%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.002% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

Story continues

With this information, we can see why Organogenesis Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Organogenesis Holdings' P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Organogenesis Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Organogenesis Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.