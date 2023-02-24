Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Rhong Khen International Berhad's (KLSE:RKI) Low P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.8x Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Rhong Khen International Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Rhong Khen International Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.9% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 246% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 3.9% each year as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.8% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Rhong Khen International Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Rhong Khen International Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

