Lacklustre Performance Is Driving UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) Low P/E

UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

UMW Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, UMW Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 200% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 49% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 9.7% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that UMW Holdings Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that UMW Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - UMW Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than UMW Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

