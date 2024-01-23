Lacombe subdivision goes multiple days without water pressure

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — Showering, cooking, washing and other simple daily tasks became impossible for some residents of the Forest Glen subdivision in Lacombe following a water utility issue that began last Monday during a freeze that left residents without water pressure.

“I had to go and take a shower at my mother’s house because she lives in Slidell. I live here in Lacombe, because they still didn’t have water pressure and everything in Lacombe. This was pathetic what went on with us,” said Forest Glen resident Keith McFarland.

“I haven’t had a shower since Sunday night because we have no water pressure. Not this Sunday, the Sunday before the hard freeze,” said resident Nora Ducre.

As for what led to this dramatic drop in water pressure, Darren Johnson, the CEO of the subdivision’s water utility company, Parks Water, says it was due to excessive water usage by residents during the hard freeze.

“They just ran hot cold taps, tub taps, sink taps, faucets, everything in the world that they could run to keep all of their pipes from busting. It just drained the water out of the water system. It de-pressurized it,” said Johnson.

After hearing from residents that similar incidents have occurred in the past, Councilman Joe Impastato says that he has made it a priority to fix the current crisis and then to make sure it does not happen again.

“We’re going to work with our administration to come up with a plan to try to solve this in the future. We’re also going to do an emergency moratorium to stop any additional building in the area so that nobody else is going to be put in that situation and become more vulnerable,” said Impastato.

As of Monday morning, the water is back on and running; however, this time with a boil water advisory, leaving residents continuing a battle they hope will end soon.

“Yeah, I have some water now, but as far as taking a shower or brushing your teeth, I still can’t use the water for that,” said Ducre.

