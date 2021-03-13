Laconia man arrested after high-speed chase

Shawne Wickham, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 13—DOVER — A 31-year-old Laconia man faces numerous charges after state police say he drove more than 100 miles per hour on Route 16 in Dover early Friday morning, and then fled through several towns even after "stop sticks" left his vehicle with just one tire.

Christopher Deputat was charged with felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension and conduct after an accident.

According to a news release, the incident began around 2:20 a.m. when a state trooper monitoring traffic on Route 16 in Dover clocked a vehicle going 106 miles per hour and tried to stop the car. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from a Dover police officer minutes earlier, police said.

With Trooper Gary Wood Jr. in pursuit, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed onto I-95 south and then turned onto Route 101 west. A Stratham police officer deployed stop sticks, but the car continued north on Route 125, traveling on three rims with just one tire remaining, police said.

Shortly after the vehicle headed west onto Route 4 from the Lee traffic circle, it crashed into a ditch and the driver fled. Trooper Wood and his police dog Ida took the man, identified as Deputat, into custody. He was being held at Strafford County Jail.

A passenger in Deputat's car, Erika Boyd, 30, of Salisbury, Mass., was taken into protective custody due to apparent impairment, and was also held at Strafford County Jail, police said.

