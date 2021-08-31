Laconia man charged with drunken driving, crashing into highway barriers with baby in car

Aug. 31—A Laconia man is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after state police say he crashed his vehicle multiple times while driving impaired with a baby in the car early Tuesday, officials said.

State troopers responded to multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically on I-93 northbound in the area of the Hooksett Toll Plaza around 7:43 a.m. Tuesday. According to state police, the vehicle crashed at least twice into concrete barriers and into a guardrail before troopers spotted it near the I-89 junction.

After crashing again, state police say the driver stopped in the parking lot of an Irving gas station on Route 3A in Bow.

An 8-month-old baby in the back seat was taken to Concord Hospital as a precaution and turned over to a family member.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Nathan Rabbitt, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after a suspension and disobeying a police officer.

A female passenger in the vehicle, Cassandra Thomas, 32, also of Laconia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Rabbitt was held at Merrimack County Jail on preventative detention. He is expected to be arraigned in Concord 6th District Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381.

pfeely@unionleader.com