Laconia man going to federal prison for peddling meth

Feb. 24—A Laconia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Dylan Miles, 29, who pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord on Friday.

Five other individuals also previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to ship the drug from Arizona to New Hampshire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.

Officials said the case dates back to May, 2019, when agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were alerted to suspicious parcels sent from Arizona to two different addresses in New Hampshire.

One package was addressed to Miles in Laconia, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Investigators obtained a warrant to open the package and found a stereo system inside, packed with vacuum-sealed bags containing more than 665 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search Miles's Laconia home, where they seized drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms, officials said.

Miles was prohibited from owning guns due to a prior felony conviction, officials said.

After Friday's court hearing, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said the prison sentence imposed in the case shows that "such brazen criminal conduct will vigorously be prosecuted so that dangerous criminals like the defendant will be removed from our communities for significant periods of time."

Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge, said with methamphetamine seizures on the rise, his agency "stands committed to keeping this highly addictive drug out of New Hampshire."

After completion of his prison term, Miles will be under supervised release for an additional four years.