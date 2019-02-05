Is Lacroix SA’s (EPA:LACR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lacroix SA (EPA:LACR) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €79m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Electronic companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into LACR here.

How does LACR’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

LACR has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €49m to €52m , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €18m for investing into the business. Moreover, LACR has generated €11m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 21%, signalling that LACR’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In LACR’s case, it is able to generate 0.21x cash from its debt capital.

Can LACR meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at LACR’s €144m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.48x. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

ENXTPA:LACR Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Is LACR’s debt level acceptable?

LACR is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 52%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In LACR’s case, the ratio of 15.18x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although LACR’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around LACR’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for LACR’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Lacroix to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LACR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LACR’s outlook. Valuation: What is LACR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LACR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



