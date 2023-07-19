Ladarius Clardy murder trial: Tempers flare, fist flies as families of victim & accused clash

Tempers flared Tuesday between the families of standout football star Ladarius "LD" Clardy and his accused killer, Da'quavion Snowden, leading to multiple verbal and physical confrontations at Snowden's Pensacola murder trial.

Clardy was killed and his friend, Eric Young, was wounded when assailants fired more than 50 shots at Clardy's vehicle on July 1, 2021. The incident rocked the city and brought many members of the community together in a united, emotional call for justice.

Snowden was charged with premeditated murder in the case, and on the second day of trial the two families let their frustrations loose when Circuit Judge John Simon called for a mid-morning recess.

At the center of the fight was Clardy's father, Ladaron Clardy, who seemingly took exception with one of Snowden's family members apparently taking photos with her cell phone during the trial. Just outside of the courtroom doors, family and friends had to hold back Ladaron Clardy as a group of a dozen people hurled insults and expletives toward each other until court deputies broke up the fighting.

This led to Simon issuing a statement to the gallery when court reconvened, asking the audience to "keep their emotions in check."

"I do not want to see any responses while testimony is being given, the exhibits that may be presented, anything," Simon said. "This is a court of law. It's not a time for persons to yell at each other, get mad at each other or anything else of that nature, and I expect all of you to conduct yourselves civilly."

Despite Simon's warning, a few hours later a scream echoed down the courthouse hallway, sending deputies sprinting toward the direction of the noise. That's when multiple Snowden family members alleged someone came by and attempted to punch one of the family members.

Then, after a lunch break, deputies were called to the front of the courthouse where members of the two families again had to be separated before entering the building.

Ladaron Clardy, the father of slain Ladarius Clardy, is admonished by Circuit Court Judge John Simon for his behavior during the trial of Da'quavion Snowden on July 18, 2023. Snowden is on trial for the first-degree premeditated murder of Ladarius Clardy on July 1, 2021.

Not only did Simon issue a second and final warning to the audience, he personally admonished Ladaron Clardy in an empty courtroom for being the center of the family feud.

"Mr. Clardy, I've been advised by law enforcement that you have been involved in a couple of incidents outside the courtroom. I'm not going to comment on that one way or another," Simon told him. "I know this is a very emotional time for you, but I'm going to ask you to keep your emotions in check.

"This is an open proceeding, and that means anybody from the public can come and watch a trial," Simon added, "but if it gets to a point where it's disruptive to the courthouse itself or this particular trial, then I have to exercise my authority to make sure we have an appropriate trial in this case."

Once Ladaron Clardy sat down, Simon brought both families back to the courtroom and gave them the same message before calling the jury back in.

Da'quavion Snowden arrives in court for a trial on Thursday, July 18, 2023. Snowden is on trial for the first-degree premeditated murder of Ladarius Clardy on July 1, 2021.

Eric Young testifies about getting shot the night Ladarius Clardy died

During Tuesday's trial, Young took the stand and explained the events of July 1, 2021, from his perspective, saying he sat next to his best friend while he was shot to death.

Young testified that while he and Clardy left a dice game that night, bullets began flying into the car. He said that he was shot in the leg, side and jaw.

"What happened after you were hit," prosecutor Trey Myers asked Young.

"I fell asleep. I passed out."

Young said he never saw the shooters and did not know what type of vehicle the shooters were driving. He also said for the next 10 months, he had to eat from a tube surgically placed in his stomach after sustaining the gunshot wound to his jaw.

After waking up, Young told Myers he could tell Clardy was dead sitting in the driver's seat. EMS later pronounced Clardy dead on scene.

Snowden and his brother, Amos Snowden, are both charged with the first-degree premeditated murder of Clardy and the attempted first-degree premeditated murder of Young. Three other suspects in the case, Kobie Jenkins; Timothy Knight Jr.; and Terrell Parker, had their charges dropped in February due to a lack of evidence.

Da'quavion Snowden's trial began Monday afternoon and is currently scheduled to continue through Thursday.

