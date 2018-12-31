Has Ladder Capital (LADR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ladder Capital (LADR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ladder Capital is one of 864 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LADR's full-year earnings has moved 0.19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LADR has gained about 14.53% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.25%. As we can see, Ladder Capital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LADR is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.21% this year, meaning that LADR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LADR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



