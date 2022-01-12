Ladder reported stolen and other reports

Jan. 12—A 12-foot ladder was reported stolen out of a shed at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday at 25965 870th Ave. in Austin.

2 arrested on warrants

Steven Anthony Moreno, 31, turned himself in on a local felony warrant at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Sandra Lee Thompson, 70, on a misdemeanor Waseca County warrant for theft after a traffic stop at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and South Shore Drive.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 404 Fountain St.