Ladera at Tavolo Park | South Fort Worth

Ladera at Tavolo Park is now selling in the highly successful master planned community of Tavolo Park. “We are so excited about the interest we’ve received in Ladera at Tavolo,” says Steve Delin, President of Integrity Residential Group, which is the developer and builder of the active adult community. “As we complete construction of streets, we are eager to begin construction of homes and exciting amenities very soon.” More than just a new home, Ladera at Tavolo Park will come with a new lifestyle.

Whether it is the coffee group, foodie club, bunco group, poker nights, pickleball games, trail walking club or just hanging out with their newest best friends, the residents of Ladera at Tavolo Park will be able to take advantage of Tavolo Park community amenities as well as exclusive facilities and activities for the Ladera residents. Ladera Life is anchored by The Hub, our community activity center, which will include gathering spaces, wine lockers, an exercise facility, pool, fire pit, pickle ball courts, an event lawn and dog park. Phase 2 will include a Putting Green and The Shack, a rustic back porch hangout for games, cards, and relaxation. While the amenities can match those of larger active adult communities, what truly sets Ladera at Tavolo Park apart is the tight-knit community of people that live within its gates.

Ladera residents also have many groups they can join for volunteering within the community. The Light Brigade and the Sunshine Squad are two of those groups. The Light Brigade helps with those small handyman chores when their neighbors need assistance. The Sunshine Squad keeps up with each resident to eliminate times of unwanted isolation or maintain well checks throughout the year. Walks along the trails always take longer than expected as the neighbors get caught up in conversations. The Ladera Life is simply living in a community like how many in this generation grew up... a community where you know your neighbors and live life alongside them.

With five DFW active adult communities, the Ladera team has carved out a niche within the Metroplex as having more age-restricted active adult communities to offer than any other home builder in DFW. Ladera’s philosophy is to focus on the lifestyle and deliver it to your town. “Why change your doctor, favorite restaurants, social groups, and church? Why not just change your lifestyle?” Jeremiah Gore, VP of Sales and Marketing continues, “DFW is saturated with developments and new homes, but how many of them have the ability to absolutely change your life when you move into them?”

The community is under development within the Tavolo Park master planned community located off Altamesa and the Chisholm Trail Parkway in South Fort Worth. Preconstruction sales are already underway. To learn more or reserve your homesite, visit LaderaTexas.com or contact the Community Sales Manager, Robin Bohnen, at robinb@laderatexas.com or 817-587-0122.

