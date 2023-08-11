Ladies and gentlemen: The dregs of the SPAC boom

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and have a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex recorded as a duo. That meant a mix of growth stories, and some less-than-winsome on the startups that are not having the best 2023:

What a strange week and one that went by so quickly. More on Monday! Talk to you then!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!