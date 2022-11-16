It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police

Nov. 16—ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft.

The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.

Albany Police Department officers responded to 406 Gaines Ave., where they made contact with three juvenile children who said that Laquessa Redding, 37, was intoxicated and assaulted them. Officers determined that Redding was upset that one of the children had a black and mild cigar. An argument ensued when Redding took the cigar and smoked it.

The juveniles said Redding grabbed a hammer and a knife during the altercation, swinging both objects at them. Redding was charged with three counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Police responded to the 800 block of 10th Ave. on an aggravated assault call, where they contacted Jonawanna Sears, 37, who said she had an argument with a male. Sears confessed that, during the argument, she stabbed the male in the chest. The victim was treated on the scene and refused to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Sears was charged with aggravated assault and transported to jail.

In response to a call to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft, a victim said Madison Lee, 23, had taken their vehicle. The victim was able to track their phone that was inside of the stolen vehicle.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle in the 3100 block of Graystone Lane. Lee was charged with theft by taking (motor vehicle) and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.