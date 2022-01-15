🌱 LADWP Adjusts Bills Of 250,000 Customers + Tsunami Advisory

Good morning, Los Angeles, and happy National Fig Newton Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right. For example, if you’re planning on driving anywhere, fuel up at the Us Gasoline on 12706 South Central Avenue. Regular unleaded currently costs $4.19 a gallon. (Gas Buddy)

If you’re struggling with paying your LADWP bill, there might be help. The agency is rolling out its “new massive debt relief program” this Saturday. Customers will see credits as soon as Sunday. At this time, the LADWP is dealing with $300 million in unpaid customer bills, which prompted the state to make available money from “pandemic relief funds specifically for municipal utilities.” Now, the utility intends to adjust the bills of 250,000 customers who “had an unpaid balance between March 4, 2020, and June 15, 2021.” Additional funds may be made available later to assist customers with unpaid balances after June. (Spectrum News 1) There were beach closures all along the L.A. County coast on Saturday. An underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific, causing authorities locally to issue a Tsunami Advisory. You should stay out of the water because of possible rip currents and higher than usual waves. (Patch, @NWSLosAngeles) Are you hip to the “Vinyl District?” Relevant Group is a developer that coined the phrase and is backing it up with upscale businesses that draw crowds. Situated around the intersection of Selma and Wilcox avenues, there are now “five boutique hotels, restaurants from acclaimed chefs, and rooftop bars.” We learned Saturday that Relevant “invested almost $500 million in the Vinyl District.” Go on down there and check it out! (Hollywood Reporter) Did you know that labor violations, among other conditions, endanger the health of L.A.’s circa 150,000 fast-food workers? We learned Friday that cooks “have the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among restaurant workers.” Even so, some employees struggle with insufficient employer notification after exposure, missing paid sick leave, wage theft, or the fact that “the number of employer-provided masks or gloves was insufficient or infrequent.” (LA Eater) While many folks are canceling live shows, the Spoke Bicycle Cafe at 3050 North Coolidge Avenue has found an effective workaround: move it outside! Next Saturday, you can visit and enjoy the Frogtown Show live comedy event. It “is returning to its bi-weekly (2nd & 4th Saturdays) schedule this month!” (The Comedy Bureau)

Today in Los Angeles:

Ax Plays Brahms at the Walt Disney Concert Hall (2 PM)

Tesserae Brings Renaissance & Baroque Music to Life at Mount St. Mary's University (3 PM)

Multiple Healer Wolf Full Moon Sound Bath with Ana Netanel at Wisdome LA (7 PM)

Stiriti's Sunday Showcase at the Ha Ha Comedy Club (9 PM)

Academy LA presents DJ Pauly D (10 PM)

From my notebook:

The Los Angeles County Fire Dept. congratulates the newly promoted battalion chiefs! (Instagram)

The Los Angeles Conservancy remembers the trailblazing architect and designer Helen Liu Fong! Born in 1927, she would have celebrated her 95th birthday yesterday. Few women (let alone Chinese American women) were practicing architects in postwar America. (Facebook)

A Canterbury Knolls neighbor is curious to know if there are any book clubs in the area? (Nextdoor)

Our Belvedere Park-Monterey Park neighbor has free lemons and tangerines. Stop by 4656 Fisher St and help yourself. They're on the front step. (Nextdoor)

Our Lincoln Heights Southwest neighbor is wondering: Raw pet food vs Processed pet food? (Nextdoor)

