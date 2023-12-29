Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin, Lake Travis among lakes with worst toxic algae blooms in U.S.

Austin's bodies of water are some of the biggest breeding grounds for toxic algae in the country, a recent report suggests.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, a water bodies preservation company, released a report in September that listed Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin and Lake Travis as being "hot zones" for toxic algae blooms. The lakes are the only bodies of water in Texas mentioned in the report.

Water scientists from BlueGreen tracked the progression of harmful algal blooms using data from satellites, artificial intelligence, deep learning analysis and drones to inform their report.

Can toxic algae harm humans?

Toxic algae blooms have the potential to put the health of people and their pets at risk, as well as harm aquatic ecosystems, threaten drinking water supplies and stunt local economies.

The algae can be harmful to humans and deadly to pets if ingested, especially by dogs that lick it off their coats after swimming. In 2021, several dogs became sick or died after contact with algae in Lake Travis.

Cyanobacteria, the blue-green algae's official name, doesn't always produce toxin but can in the right environment. Typically, blue-green algae will become toxic in nutrient-rich, warm, stagnant water. Austin officials have advised people to treat all algae as if it's toxic.

Can the toxic algae be eliminated?

Austin scientists conduct biweekly monitoring of algae blooms at six different locations along Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin during the summer and early fall. If blue-green algae are detected, scientists take samples of the algae and water and send those off to a lab to be analyzed. The results are then posted online when they're available.

Officials also use a cat litter-like substance called Phoslock to fight algae blooms before they appear. Phoslock, which is safe for humans, is sprayed on the water and traps phosphorus, which is a nutrient algae need to grow.

Officials from the city of Austin conducted an emergency drill in August to practice response protocols in case drinking water becomes contaminated.

What to do if you're worried about exposure to blue-green algae

If you or your pet recently had contact with one of these bodies of water and begin to experience symptoms, call your medical provider or veterinarian immediately.

Symptoms in people include stomach pain, headaches, muscle weakness, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and liver damage.

For dogs, blue-green algae can be deadly within a matter of hours or days after exposure. Symptoms can include excessive salivation, vomiting, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, convulsions and liver failure.

You can also call the Texas Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 if you believe you've been exposed. City officials also ask that you fill out a survey to let them know if you believe you've been poisoned by blue-green algae.

