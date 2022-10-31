Lady of the Dunes case in Provincetown: FBI to announce 'significant development'

Massachusetts' coldest case could be heating up.

Nearly 50 years after hikers found the body of a deceased woman in the dunes of Provincetown, the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that has been foiling investigators since her discovery could be close to being unraveled, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division press announcement.

An announcement Monday morning at 11 a.m. was planned to release a "significant development in connection with the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts." Authorities expected at the announcement included Provincetown Chief of Police James Golden, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe as well as state and federal law enforcement authorities.

What do we know about the "Lady of the Dunes"?

On July 26, 1974, 12-year-old Leslie Metcalfe and her parents were hiking back to the Province Lands Visitors Center in Provincetown after a day at the C-scape dune shack when they came upon a gruesome discovery: the handless, nearly headless body of a woman.

Leslie and her parents doubled back to the shack to tell everyone there, and then someone took a Jeep to find park rangers and bring them out, Leslie's sister Alyssa Metcalfe told the Times in 2019.

The woman’s head was nearly severed from her body, and she had been in the stand of scrub pines for at least a week, having died from a blow to the head, police said at the time.

Police have attempted to identify the body with DNA

The case has captivated police chiefs and detectives in Provincetown ever since. In 1980, the body was exhumed from the burial plot at a church cemetery for blood samples; 20 years later it was exhumed again for DNA sampling, to see if it matched that of a woman who came forward as possibly the mother of the victim. A clay model has been made of the woman’s head, and age-regression drawings were completed in 2006.

In 2019, prosecutors were examining a new method for the use of DNA evidence and genealogy to generate leads in cold criminal cases on Cape Cod and the Islands. The “Lady of the Dunes” was one of two cases that were primary targets of the effort, O’Keefe said at the time.

“We’re going to examine everything that we can with respect to what’s left of the remains,” O’Keefe said of the “Lady of the Dunes” case.

The case remains the oldest unidentified deceased person in the state's clearinghouse records.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 'Lady of the Dunes": Massachusetts oldest unsolved case to be updated