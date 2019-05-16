Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding: who are the soon-to-be married couple?

Lady Gabriella 'Ella' Windsor and Thomas 'Tom' Kingston are getting married on May 18 in Windsor - PA

As if the Royal family didn't have enough to celebrate already, this weekend marks the third royal nuptials in a year; the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston.

On Saturday May 18, the couple will tie the knot in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, just as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did on the same weekend last year.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Revd David Conner.

Here's your guide to who's who at the latest royal wedding.

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor – also known as 'Ella' – is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is the Queen's first cousin once removed. Following the birth of Harry and Meghan's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor last week, she is 52nd in line to the throne.

Lady Gabriella is believed to be the oldest first-time royal bride in recent years; having turned 38 in April after spending many years forging a successful career for herself.

She studied at Brown University in the US before graduating from both Brown and Oxford with degrees in Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology.

Like Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Gabriella is not a 'working royal' and is therefore able to dedicate time to her career path of choice – working as an arts and travel director for communication agency Branding Latin America, based in Knightsbridge. She is also a board director for Playing for Change Foundation, an arts education body, and has previously written for various newspapers and magazines, including the Telegraph.

She endured unexpected public attention last year thanks to a Vanity Fair article by her former boyfriend Aatish Taseer, who detailed a lurid account of their time together at Kensington Palace.

Lady Gabriella’s father, Prince Michael, is the Queen’s cousin and regularly represents the Royal family at public engagements. Her mother, Princess Michael, is an author who has been nicknamed “Princess Pushy” for her forthright views.

Her older brother, Lord Frederick 'Freddie' Windsor, is married to Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman (aka 'Big Suze') and the pair have two children Maud, five, and Isabella, three.

Who is Thomas Kingston?

