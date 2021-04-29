Lady Gaga's alleged dognappers arrested for robbery, attempted murder of dog walker

The suspects who allegedly stole Lady Gaga's two French Bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, and shot her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in the chest have been arrested.

According to TMZ, multiple people were arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Per People magazine, police confirmed they have arrested five suspects with some on charges of attempted murder and robbery.

A spokesperson for the LAPD would not confirm investigation details when contacted by Fox News.

Back on February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles.

He was violently attacked and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.

The dogs were reportedly found tied to a pole. "The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," police said in a statement at the time.

Fischer previously said in an Instagram post, "I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."

Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the singer wrote on Twitter.

Police are still investigating the crime. Video surveillance from a neighbor's home showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out.

They struggled with the dog walker as one person pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

Reps for Gaga and Fischer didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.