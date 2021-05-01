Lady Gaga's family 'relieved' by dognappers' arrests, singer's dogs are 'home and happy,' dad says

Lady Gaga's dogs remain "at home and happy" in Los Angeles while the suspects accused of kidnapping them face charges.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five suspects were arrested Tuesday on varying charges, including attempted murder of the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and robbery.

Her father, Joe Germanotta, tells Fox News the singer's family is "relieved" suspects have been arrested and charged.

Germanotta said Gaga's two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, are "at home and they're happy."

Police arrested James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, in connection with the violent dognapping. They are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson, who authorities say was the shooter, also faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were arrested and accused of being accessories to the attack. The elder White also was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

According to authorities, White and McBride "were determined to be accessories after the initial crime. McBride reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs." Police also determined that McBride had a relationship with White, the father of Jaylin.

Germanotta said he wasn't surprised to learn one of the suspects ended up being McBride, who returned the dogs, claiming she found them tied to a pole.

"I did have a feeling," the singer's father said. "It's too convenient of a story."

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner," said the LAPD's statement. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

The Whites, Jackson and Whaley are all "documented gang members from Los Angeles," said the statement.

Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The suspects entered not guilty pleas at an arraignment Thursday.

