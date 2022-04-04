Lady Gaga Is Being Praised For Getting On The Literal Floor To Make Sure SZA’s Dress Looked Perfect When She Beat Her At The Grammys A Week After Her Sweet Oscars Display With Liza Minnelli

While last week’s Academy Awards may have been dramatically overshadowed by a certain actor slapping a certain comedian in the face, there were also some faith-restoring celebrity stories that managed to break through.

One of which was Lady Gaga’s sweet onstage appearance with 76-year-old Liza Minnelli as they announced this year’s Best Picture winner together.

Gaga was praised for helping the Hollywood legend, who has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, without being “ patronizing ” or “ awkward .”

During her rare public appearance, Liza was using a wheelchair, and at times appeared to be unsure of what she was supposed to do.

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli. The conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching. 09:49 AM - 28 Mar 2022

But Gaga literally held her hand during their segment, while also allowing Liza to have her own moment in the spotlight.

When Liza fumbled with her notes and said “I don’t understand,” Gaga graciously reassured her as she took over, before offering a comforting nod when it was Liza’s time to speak.

Just before the nominees were announced, a s weet private exchange between the two stars was picked up by their microphones as Gaga leaned into Liza and whispered “I got you,” to which Liza replied: “I know, thank you.”

Best part of the #Oscars2022 was hearing #Ladygaga tell #LizaMinnelli, “I got you.” And Liza responding, “I know.” That is love. Two queens!👸🏼👸🏻 Love wins!❤️ 03:39 AM - 28 Mar 2022

Viewers were in awe of Gaga’s subtle way of supporting Liza during what could have been an incredibly overwhelming experience, and they also praised the way that the pop star was able to help without being demeaning and while smoothly moving the segment along.

One person tweeted at the time: “How Lady Gaga was able to navigate the situation to keep the show moving and safeguarding Liza’s dignity was masterful and shows what a good heart she has.”

@Starr_Rocque Very sweet. How Lady Gaga was able to navigate the situation to keep the show moving and safeguarding Liza’s dignity was masterful and shows what a good heart she has. 03:40 AM - 28 Mar 2022

And just one week later, Gaga’s gracious spirit has impressed yet again after she was spotted getting down on the floor to help SZA with her dress as she made her way onstage to accept her Grammy on Sunday night.

Despite SZA and Doja Cat beating Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award, Gaga showed no hard feelings and was keen to ensure that her opponent looked nothing less than perfect onstage.

Lady Gaga helps SZA to the #Grammys stage! 03:03 AM - 04 Apr 2022

SZA, who was using crutches, was wearing a stunning dress with a long tulle train, which had become tangled as she navigated her way onto the stage. Noticing the issue as she was applauding the two women’s victory for their song “Kiss Me More,” Gaga didn’t hesitate as she crouched down in her own beautiful gown and fixed the problem.

Gaga picked up the train and gently carried it until SZA was closer to the stage, where she softly let go of the fabric and maneuvered it so that it would fall into place correctly.

Viewers who noticed the sweet gesture were quick to heap praise on Gaga for being so kindhearted and thoughtful towards SZA.

“Idc what y’all say but gaga was too sweet for being the only one helping Sza,” one wrote. Another added: “Lady Gaga gettin SZA’s train of her dress was a vibe. Love to see women lookin out for women.”

Idc what y’all say but gaga was too sweet for being the only one helping Sza 02:59 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Lady Gaga gettin SZA’s train of her dress was a vibe💗 love to see women lookin out for women #GRAMMYs 02:59 AM - 04 Apr 2022

“Between Lady Gaga’s compassion for Liza Minelli at the Oscars, her Grammy tribute to Tony Bennett and then helping SZA with her dress to get on stage (in crutches), how are we not honoring her kindness more?” someone else asked.

Between Lady Gaga’s compassion for Liza Minelli at the Oscars, her Grammy tribute to Tony Bennett and then helping SZA with her dress to get on stage (in crutches), how are we not honoring her kindness more 💗💗💗 03:17 AM - 04 Apr 2022

“LADY GAGA HELPING SZA ON STAGE, women supporting women,” one more tweeted. Another said: “Doja and SZA getting up there together being so awesome together while Gaga helped SZA's dress. I mean: women are truly thriving and supporting each other out there.”

LADY GAGA HELPING SZA ON STAGE, women supporting women ❤️ 03:03 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Doja and SZA getting up there together being so awesome together while Gaga helped SZA's dress. I mean: women are truly thriving and supporting each other out there. 🥺 #GRAMMYs 03:03 AM - 04 Apr 2022

But believe it or not, this wasn’t even the only attention-grabbing moment from this category, with SZA’s collaborator Doja Cat sparking giggles when she frantically ran onto the stage to accept the award while adjusting her crotch.

Doja laughed as she explained that she had been in the bathroom right before their win was announced, joking that she has “never taken such a fast piss” in her life.

While she didn’t win the Grammy for her and Tony Bennett’s duet of “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Gaga did perform two of their songs during yesterday’s ceremony.

Unfortunately, Tony was not able to join her onstage for the performance “due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s.” However, he did introduce Gaga with a prerecorded message, and she was sure to give a moving tribute to her friend in response.

Tony Bennett introduced Lady Gaga 🥺 02:14 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Gaga performed “Do I Love You” and “Love for Sale” from her and Tony’s jazz LP, and she appeared to get choked up as she watched the footage of her and Tony performing together that was displayed on the screens behind her.

After expertly hitting the final note, she seemingly fought back tears as she waved at the camera and said, “We love you, Tony. We miss you.”

Lady Gaga tears up after Tony Bennett tribute performance #GRAMMYs 02:18 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Tony retired from performing in 2021, and his son, Danny Bennett, previously confirmed that while his dad was invited to perform at the Grammys this year, he would not be able to attend.

"Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept,” he told fans at the time. "It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them."

Gaga and Tony ended up taking home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, making Tony, 95, one of the oldest Grammy winners in history, second only to Pinetop Perkins who won the Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy in 2011 at the age of 97.

