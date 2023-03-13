“Must Be In Her Nature”: People Are Praising Lady Gaga For Racing To Help A Photographer Who Fell On The Oscars Red Carpet
And the Oscar for Sweetest Celebrity Ever goes to...Lady Gaga!
Lady Gaga stepped out at the 95th Academy Awards and lended a helping hand. In an exclusive video captured by Access Hollywood, the music icon was seen running over to help a photographer after he fell on the floor.
A class act.
Lady Gaga helped a photographer to his feet after he fell to the floor during the red carpet section of the Oscars 2023Bahman Kalbasi
Lady Gaga blew away the audience during her surprise performance at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday night. The 36-year-old sang “Hold My Hand,” her Oscar-nominated song from the film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” and brought the audience to their feet. The Grammy winner wore a plain black tee with black jeans and sneakers for the act. She went makeup free on stage and explained why the song is so personal to her. "You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside," she said.
After being celebrated for the kindness she showed Liza Minnelli and SZA at awards shows last year, Lady Gaga has once again proven that she’s just an all-around good person.View Entire Post ›
Lady Gaga came to the aid of a photographer that fell on the red carpet before the Oscars on Sunday night.
Lady Gaga, who was nominated for her song "Hold My Hand," wore three outfits during the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night.
Come for movies, stay for music. Here's what we thought of Oscars best song performances from Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" to Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand."
