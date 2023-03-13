“Must Be In Her Nature”: People Are Praising Lady Gaga For Racing To Help A Photographer Who Fell On The Oscars Red Carpet

NBC

Lady Gaga blew away the audience during her surprise performance at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday night. The 36-year-old sang “Hold My Hand,” her Oscar-nominated song from the film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” and brought the audience to their feet. The Grammy winner wore a plain black tee with black jeans and sneakers for the act. She went makeup free on stage and explained why the song is so personal to her. "You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside," she said.