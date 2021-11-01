Lady Gaga, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and more star in 2021's must-see holiday movies
USA TODAY's Brian Truitt breaks down the top movies that will be released this holiday season and the performances that could earn Oscar nominations.
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of "Rust."
Yahoo FInance's Emily McCormick breaks down the morning's top headlines from Barclay's, Shanghai Disneyland, and Saudi Aramco.
The Giants have had seven different starting offensive line combinations this season - they have played seven games.
Twitter reactions to Michigan State football's massive rivalry win over Michigan
Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.
Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 on Saturday because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Castro is a member of the players’ association’s eight-man executive subcommittee supervising collective bargaining with MLB.
The #49ers used a screen pass to kickstart their offense vs. the Bears. It wasn't the first time Kyle Shanahan has done that.
Here's the latest — from new mix-and-match booster guidance to official recognition of how mental health can affect risk.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal over whether the public should have access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The justices turned away the appeal filed by civil liberties and media rights groups arguing that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said they would have heard the case.
Insider is debuting storyboards from the end of "TWD" pilot where Rick gets chased and surrounded by the undead in Atlanta, Georgia.
A little something our USF/Jags readers may be interested in.
Videos showed workers in protective suits carrying out coronavirus tests before visitors were allowed to leave.
Shanna Moaker is out here trolling Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's True Romance Halloween costume—check out her (multiple!) comments.
Like years past, Madonna is once again channeling the legendary Marilyn Monroe for her latest cover shoot. Get the details behind the pop star's tribute to the late icon.
Grande is no stranger to some throwback costumes!
You give Cher seven minutes, and she'll give you the world.View Entire Post ›
She had a full-on Y2K moment at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.
Oprah Winfrey is kicking off the holiday season with her annual list of favorite things, promoting small and women-owned brands for 2021.
Eilish portrayed deuteragonist Sally in a live performance of the Tim Burton classic. She was joined by Weird Al, Ken Page, and Danny Elfman.
The sleeper (me) has awakened, and all I wanna do is discuss Dune.View Entire Post ›