Lady Gaga, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and more star in 2021's must-see holiday movies

Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal over whether the public should have access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The justices turned away the appeal filed by civil liberties and media rights groups arguing that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said they would have heard the case.