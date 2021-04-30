Lady Gaga dognapping, attempted murder suspects plead not guilty at arraignment

The five suspects who were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing Lady Gaga's two French Bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, and shooting her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in the chest have pleaded not guilty.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, charges include attempted murder and robbery.

The arrested party includes James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, Lafayette Whaley, 27, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News the defendants were arraigned in court on Thursday afternoon and all pleaded not guilty.

"Bail was ordered at $3 million for Jackson, $1 million for Jaylin White, $1.1 million for Whaley and $35,000 for Harold White. McBride was released on her own recognizance with a requirement for ankle monitoring," KABC reported.

They are due back in court on May 11.

Jackson, White, and Whaley were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson, who authorities say was the shooter, also faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Meanwhile, White and McBride were arrested and accused of being accessories to the attack. The elder White also was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

According to authorities, White and McBride "were determined to be accessories after the initial crime. McBride reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs." Police also determined that McBride had a relationship with White, the father of Jaylin.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner," said the LAPD's statement. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

The Whites, Jackson, and Whaley are all "documented gang members from Los Angeles," said the statement.

Back on February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was violently attacked and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely. He is currently recovering slowly.