Lady Gaga dognapping: FBI ‘investigating political motives’

Joe Middleton
·2 min read
Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her beloved bulldogs (AP)
Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her beloved bulldogs (AP)

The FBI is reportedly investigating if there were political motives behind the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs after she sang at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month.

The pop superstar is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, who were stolen at gunpoint from the singer’s dogwalker in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who are investigating the case are understood to be working with FBI agents who specialise in kidnappings, as reported by The Sun.

A source familiar with the incident told the newspaper: “Lady Gaga is high profile of course but she sang at President Biden’s inauguration which takes this case to another level.

“The FBI wants to know exactly what motivated this incident.”

Gaga, who was in Rome filming a movie when the dogs were stolen, has not commented personally on the theft.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that two French Bulldogs were stolen from a 30-year-old man, later identified as Ryan Fischer, on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood Wednesday night.

The man, who has been identified as the singer’s dogwalker, was shot with a semi-automatic handgun and remains in critical condition, the LAPD said. A third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered.

Shocking footage obtained by celebrity gossip website TMZ reportedly showed the moment Mr Fischer was ambushed outside his home as he walked with the dogs on Wednesday evening.

Video captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up next to the dog walker and two men in dark clothing getting out.

One of the men can be heard saying “give it up” then shortly after a struggle the walker is heard repeatedly screaming: “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!”

He cries “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!” as someone runs out of the house to help him and police cars pull up moments later.

The flat-faced dogs, which can sometimes be sold for several thousand dollars each, have long been a target of thieves because they are expensive and difficult to breed, said Brandi Hunter, a spokeswoman for the American Kennel Club.

It recommends owners refrain from posting pictures of their Frenchies on social media, particularly if the photos include identifying information about where the owners live.

A source close to LadyGaga said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact kojiandgustav@gmail.com to return her pets and claim the reward, no questions asked.

An FBI spokesperson told The Sun: “While the Bureau provides resources if/where requested to our local partners, I would refer you to LAPD for comment as they are leading this investigation.”

The Independent has contacted the LAPD for comment.

With Reuters

