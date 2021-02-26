Lady Gaga’s grandma ‘praying’ for dog walker shot trying to stop dognapping of singer’s French bulldogs: ‘It’s a cruel world we’re living in’

NEW YORK – Lady Gaga’s grandmother says she’s praying for the dog walker shot while valiantly trying to stop armed robbers from stealing the singer’s beloved French bulldogs.

“It’s a cruel world we’re living in,” Angeline Germanotta told the Daily News Thursday.

“I’m praying this young man recovers, and I hope the dogs are found safe and in good health,” she said.

“The family is devastated,” she continued. “It’s very, very sad that we’re living in a world where this can happen.”

The 90-year-old grandmother spoke out after the dog walker, identified as Ryan Fischer, was shot once and critically injured while walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs — Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia — on N. Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Dramatic footage of the brazen sidewalk attack was captured on surveillance video obtained by TMZ.

It shows Fischer refusing to hand over the dogs and screaming for help before one of the robbers shot him at close range.

The thieves then grabbed Koji and Gustav, jumped back in their white sedan and sped away.

“We’re all so upset because the dogs are two trusting animals, and why would anyone want to do something like this and seriously hurt that young man? It’s awful,” Angeline told The News.

“I’m always devastated by anything bad that happens to my granddaughter. She’s a very unique and wonderful young woman. She cares a great deal about all her animals,” she said.

“We are all in shock and obviously devastated over this,” Gaga’s dad Joseph Germanotta added Thursday.

He said his famous daughter is in Italy filming a movie and worried sick about both her dog walker and beloved pets.

“I’ve heard he’s in intensive care,” he said of Fischer.

Fischer, who previously lived in New York, posted a photo on Instagram last week showing the three famous dogs in his care.

“That street isn’t known for shootings,” so there’s a suspicion the incident may have been “targeted,” with the suspects aware of who owned the canines, one police source said.

“Prayers for my dear friend Ryan Fischer as he recovers from gunshot wounds to the chest in LA. Grateful he is well enough to text me - which stopped my hysterical crying,” pal Justin Vivian Bond said in a Facebook post.