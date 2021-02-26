Lady Gaga issues plea to help find stolen dogs: 'My heart is sick'

Lady Gaga has issued a plea to fans to help her find her two stolen French bulldogs after they were abducted in a bizarre dognapping earlier this week.

Next to a gallery of pictures of the missing dogs, whose names are Koji and Gustave, she posted Friday on Instagram, Gaga reiterated her offer of a $500,000 reward for their safe return.

The "Born This Way" singer called her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot by the unknown suspect who made off with the dogs, a "hero" in her message.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote.

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she added.

Fischer, 30, was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs Wednesday night in Los Angeles when an armed man shot him and stole two of the dogs, Gustav and Koji, before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Altima, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Thursday evening, police said.

On Friday, Fischer's family revealed in a statement that Fischer is expected to make a full recovery.

"As you know, our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the statement read.

"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," it continued.

Story continues

The statement added that Fischer was eager to see Gustav and Koji returned safely.

"Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return," it read.

The investigation, which as been assigned to LAPD's robbery-homicide division, is still open, and police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects. Gaga's third dog is safe.

Gaga is is currently filming on location in Rome.

The singer's father, Joe Germanotta, told NBC News on Friday that “the whole family is devastated” after the "unexpected loss."

"It's a disgusting act," he said. “If (the thieves) are listening, please don’t hurt those dogs and please return them. They haven’t done anything wrong.”

Germanotta added that his daughter's being in Rome "makes it even more difficult" for her to cope with the situation. He ended his emotional interview by reiterating his plea to the suspect or suspects.

"Please don't hurt those animals. Let them go," he said.