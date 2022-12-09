Lady Gaga just re-created the viral Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good

Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday."

While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the air and doing a lot of unconventional dance moves that take her date, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) by surprise.

But by the end of the dance, he seems completely into it.

While re-creating this scene on TikTok, Lady Gaga put on her best black-and-white Wednesday attire, which included knee-high socks, shorts and a matching blazer.

The "Just Dance" singer even wore her hair in two high buns with braided pigtails, in a nod to Ortega's character, and proceeded to mimic the dance while her song "Bloody Mary" played in the background.

And, of course, Gaga kept a serious face and wide eyes throughout the whole routine. She channeled Wednesday perfectly.

"If I was Jenna Ortega I'd be losing it right now," one fan commented on Gaga's TikTok video.

Another said, "GAGA DID THE THING."

And a third added, "we need you in Season 2."

When Netflix reshared Lady Gaga's viral dance clip, they captioned it, "Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore," referring to the school that Wednesday attends in the show.

@ladygaga via TikTok

The original dance, which has since gone viral with more than 12 million views on Netflix’s YouTube account, was Ortega's own creation. She shared that she choreographed the whole routine herself.

"I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or a choreographer,” she said with a laugh during an interview with Netflix in November.

However, her castmates Doohan and Emma Myers (who plays Enid Sinclair) and said it was their "favorite scene."

In a November interview with NME, Ortega also talked about the dance and said, "I’d gotten the song [The Cramps’ 1981 single ‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could … it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.

"I woke up and — it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad — I had the body aches," she continued. "I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

Once Ortega tested positive for COVID-19, MGM, the production company behind "Wednesday," told NME via email that they "removed Jenna from set.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time,” Ortega said. “I think I probably could have done it a bit better.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com