Lady Gaga not targetted in theft of French bulldogs, police say

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
Lady Gaga was not specifically targetted in the theft of her French bulldogs which were likely stolen as part of a wave of dog robberies, police say.

A gunman is being hunted by police in Los Angeles after the superstar’s dog walker was shot and two of her beloved pets were stolen in Hollywood.

The singer, who is currently working in Italy, has offered a “no questions asked” $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs, named Koji and Gustavo.

The attackers failed to escape with a third bulldog before they fled the scene.

Now authorities say that the valuable breed is currently in high demand in the region and that there have been a string of thefts of French bulldogs recently, reports ABC7.

