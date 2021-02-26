Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of dogs after thief steals them, shoots dog walker

Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath and Andrew Blankstein
·1 min read
Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her two French bulldogs after someone stole them and shot the man who walked her dogs Wednesday evening in Hollywood, according to two sources close to the Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer.

The sources said the pop star "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward."

The dogs' names are Koji and Gustav.

According to Los Angeles police, the victim was walking the dogs when an unknown male shot him about 9:40 p.m. local time in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The dog walker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, police said.

A family member identified him as Ryan Fischer, NBC Los Angeles reported. Sources close to Gaga said he was "recovering well."

Authorities are searching for the shooter, who they said used a semiautomatic gun and sped from the scene in a white vehicle.

The case has been assigned to the police department's robbery-homicide division.

French bulldogs are small and known for their large, bat-like ears. They are the fourth most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

In October 2018, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, posted a photo series of the dogs in Chia pet costumes for Halloween.

She performed the national anthem on Inauguration Day.

