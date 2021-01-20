Lady Gaga performs national anthem at inauguration
Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Video Transcript
- Ladies and gentlemen, here for the singing of our national anthem, accompanied by the president's own United States Marine Band, please welcome Lady Gaga.
[CHEERING]
[MUSIC - THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER]
LADY GAGA: (SINGING) O say can you see, by the dawn's early light, what so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming, whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, o'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in the air gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
[CHEERING]
[INAUDIBLE]