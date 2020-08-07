    Advertisement

    Lady Gaga shares behind-the-scenes video of 'Rain in on Me' with Ariana Grande

    ANDREA TUCCILLO

    In honor of the seven MTV VMA nominations for "Rain on Me," Lady Gaga shared a special behind-the-scenes look at making the music video with Ariana Grande.

    "I'm still glowing from all of the love for "Rain On Me" from the VMAs! So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video," Gaga, 34, wrote Thursday alongside the clip on Instagram.

    Grande, 27, commented, "woooooow i love u so much."

    The behind-the-scenes glimpse opens with Gaga talking about her vision for the video. "What I really wanna do in this video so much is celebrate women and I wanna show people how to do it," she says.

    The clip also shows Gaga and Grande rehearsing the video's major dance number -- and the moments after Gaga accidentally scratched Grande with her nail while dancing.

    "Lady Gaga scratched my eye," the "7 rings" singer says, joking, "It's an honor, I hope it scars."

    Watch the full video of Gaga and Grande making "Rain on Me" here:

