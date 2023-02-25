Lady Gaga ‘sued by dog theft accomplice for not giving her $500k reward’

Lady Gaga has reportedly been sued by a woman who was charged in connection to the theft of her two French bulldogs.

Jennifer McBride is suing the “Paparazzi” singer for not giving her a $500,000 reward that she promised to give to whoever returned her dogs, with “no questions asked”.

But McBride was one of five people who were arrested and charged over the theft of Gaga’s dogs. She was allegedly found to be an accessory after the initial crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest during the robbery, which was carried out by James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White in 2021. Fischer recovered from his injuries.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while White was sentenced to four years. Both took plea deals.

Following the incident, Gaga offered a $500,000 “no questions asked” reward for the return of the dogs, Koji and Gustavo.

The LAPD said at the time that McBride “reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs” and “ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station” two days after they were stolen.

According to TMZ, McBride is now suing the “Bad Romance” singer for failing to pay the reward money despite the LAPD confirming she was in a relationship with White’s father.

McBride pled no contest to the charge of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years probation.

The publication reported that McBride wants the court to “triple” the damages to $1.5m and alleged that Gaga posted a “misleading reward”.

LA county deputy district attorney Michele Hanisee told TMZ that McBride was “more than aware” that the dogs she received were stolen and that she returned them with the expectation that she would get the reward.

The Independent has contacted Gaga’s representatives for comment.