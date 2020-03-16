Are you upset, in pain or depressed? Well, Lady Gaga wants to help.

In a new interview with Paper magazine, Gaga said, "I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile" -- and explained that she plans to do that via her new album, "Chromatica."

"I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments," said Gaga, who herself was in emotional and physical pain when she made the album.

"And by the way, I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm all healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days," she added. "Yeah, I live in 'Chromatica,' it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened."

MORE: Lady Gaga finally confirms new single 'Stupid Love' is on the way

"So if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life," she noted.

By the way, when Gaga says she lives in "Chromatica," she doesn't mean literally.

"It's a perspective," she said. Pointing to her heart, she explained, "It's right here. I might sound silly, but I'm on it right now -- I'm not on another planet. If you see and listen to 'Chromatica,' and you want to live there, too, you're invited. But I do want to be clear that it's not a fantasy."

MORE: Lady Gaga spray-paints her car before hitting up her local Taco Bell

"I think 'Chromatica' is the most honest thing I could've ever created, and I'll never forget making this record," Gaga revealed. "It's been one of the most special and hard times in my life."

"Chromatica" arrives April 10.

Lady Gaga wants her new album 'Chromatica' to 'force people to rejoice' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com