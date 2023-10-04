Lady Gaga wins legal battle over $500,000 dognapping reward

Two of the singer's three French bulldogs were stolen in a street robbery in February 2021

Lady Gaga will not have to pay the “no questions asked” $500,000 reward she promised for the return of two of her stolen French bulldogs, a judge has ruled.

Jennifer McBride claimed the reward in February 2021 after dropping the dogs off at a Los Angeles police station, two days after they were taken.

She was one of five people charged over the dognapping incident in which dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and wounded.

The star, who was filming in Rome when her dogs were snatched, issued a heartfelt plea for their return.

McBride sought the reward, despite having been convicted of receiving stolen property.

James Howard Jackson, the gunman who shot the dog walker, was sentenced to 21 years in jail for attempted murder. A charge of being an accessory to attempted murder was dropped against McBride.

She said she had no idea that the dogs were stolen and only took possession of them to ensure their safe return.

However, Michele Hanisee, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, said there was clear evidence that she knew two of the conspirators and was aware they had been snatched in a violent robbery.

In February, McBride sued Lady Gaga, claiming breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation for not paying the promised reward.

She also claimed $1.5 million in damages, and further unspecified damages, in an eight-page complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

McBride, who is serving two years probation, sought damages because of the pain, suffering and mental anguish she says she endured after the star refused to pay out the reward.

It took Judge Holly Fujie just 10 minutes to rule against 53-year-old McBride, deciding that she had “unclean hands” when she tried to collect the reward.

