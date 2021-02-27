Lady Gaga’s bulldogs returned unharmed after kidnapping

Tom Ambrose
·2 min read
(Lady Gaga/Instagram)
Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves, have been safely returned to the singer, police have confirmed.

A woman brought the dogs into a Los Angeles police station at around 6pm local time on Friday, after a dog walker was shot and wounded earlier in the week.

A representative for Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome making a film, and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were her dogs.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, according to Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department's elite robbery-homicide division.

The woman’s identity and where the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were found remain undisclosed because of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tweeted yesterday, saying the dogs had been discovered and they had “reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them”.

The dog walker and friend of the singer, Ryan Fischer, had been shot as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood in Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident showed a car then pulled up alongside him and two men jumped out, struggling with him until one of them pulled out a gun and fired it again before stealing two of the dogs.

A third dog managed to get away but has since been reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives.

Mr Fischer can be heard saying he had been shot in the chest. He is expected to survive his injuries, LAPD said.

On Friday, Lady Gaga repeated her offer of a $500,000 (£360,000) reward for the return of the dogs. Capt Tippet said he did not know if the woman would receive it as police were not involved.

Lady Gaga posted on Instagram: "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero”.

Lady Gaga says ‘heart is sick’ and dog walker is ‘forever a hero’ as she breaks silence after pet theft

    Libya's designated prime minister, chosen via a U.N.-facilitated process last month, said on Thursday he had proposed a governing plan to the country's divided parliament as part of a peace process. The new interim government is intended to replace Libya's two rival administrations and oversee the run-up to national elections planned for December in a roadmap to end years of chronic chaos and violence. "It will be a government of technocrats representing the whole Libyan spectrum," designated prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh told a news conference in Tripoli, adding that he had attempted a "fair distribution" of posts between the west, east and south of the country.